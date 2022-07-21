Deals
Rep. Aderholt announces grant for Albertville Regional Airport

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL). (Source: Gray DC)
Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL). (Source: Gray DC)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE Ala. (WAFF) - United States Representative Robert Aderholt announced a grant of nearly $2.3 million for the Albertville Regional Airport on Thursday.

Rep. Aderholt released the following statement about the grant:

“I’m pleased to announce that the Albertville Regional Airport located in Albertville, Alabama will receive a grant totaling over $2 million to improve the runway and ensure a safe, effective facility. The funds are being administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Wendell H. Ford Aviation Investment and Reform Act for the 21st Century.  As a member of Congress, and specifically a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I strongly believe in these types of investments in our infrastructure that have an immediate and direct impact on the local economy. The Albertville airport is an asset to Alabama’s Fourth District, and I look forward to seeing the renovations that come from this grant.”

The funds will be used for runway improvements.

