North Alabama Drug Task Force arrest man on drug-related charges
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force arrested and charged a man on July 20 after seizing a large amount of fentanyl.
Dequist Lamone Baker, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine and carrying a weapon without a permit.
Agents seized more than 7,000 fentanyl pills worth $160,000, 10 pounds of marijuana, 67 MDMA pills, one handgun and $2,140 cash. The total value of the drugs was $254,378.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.