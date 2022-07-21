North Alabama Drug Task Force arrest man on drug-related charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force arrested and charged a man on July 20 after seizing a large amount of fentanyl.

Dequist Lamone Baker, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine and carrying a weapon without a permit.

Agents seized more than 7,000 fentanyl pills worth $160,000, 10 pounds of marijuana, 67 MDMA pills, one handgun and $2,140 cash. The total value of the drugs was $254,378.

