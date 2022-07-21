Deals
Muscle Shoals man dies after hit by vehicle on River Road

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Muscle Shoals man was killed Wednesday after a vehicle reportedly struck him on River Road.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal Reginal King, William L. Minor suffered fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle hit him and left the scene of the crash. The 50-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened one mile east of Muscle Shoals on River Road.

The ALEA Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

