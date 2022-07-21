Muscle Shoals man dies after hit by vehicle on River Road. ALEA seeking information

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Muscle Shoals man was killed Wednesday after a vehicle reportedly struck him on River Road.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Corporal Reginal King, William L. Minor suffered fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle hit him and left the scene of the crash. The 50-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened one mile east of Muscle Shoals on River Road.

According to our news partner at the Times Daily, ALEA is looking for information in connection to this incident. At this time, the vehicle involved is unknown.

If you have any information about this incident, call (256) 383-9212.

