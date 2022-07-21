Deals
Huntsville Police Department officer suffers on-shift medical emergency

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, an HPD officer was transported to Huntsville Hospital following a medical emergency
By Kellie Miller
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An officer with the Huntsville Police Department suffered a medical emergency while on shift on Thursday morning.

According to another HPD officer on the scene, the officer was sitting in his car doing paperwork when the medical event occurred. His car was parked at the First Assembly of God Church.

He was immediately transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. Nothing further is available on the officer’s current condition.

During the 6 a.m. hour on July 21, WAFF received a number of calls and messages about police cars blocking roads between the church and Huntsville Hospital. These blockages happened while the officer was being transported for treatment.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

