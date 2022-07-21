Deals
Hazel Green man arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters, tools

Christopher Shane Butler
Christopher Shane Butler(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hazel Green man was arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and various tools on July 16 in Limestone County.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business after a reported theft. During the course of investigation, the deputies discovered that a person had unlawfully entered the property, cut three catalytic converters from work trucks and removed a truck tool box, filling it with tools.

The person also broke into another truck on the property.

Video footage revealed the offender as Christopher Shane Butler, 29. Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office found Butler in New Market. Once Butler was taken into custody, it was discovered that he had 2.5 grams of fentanyl and a loaded 9 millimeter pistol.

Some of the stolen property was recovered from Butler.

Butler was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, first-degree theft, four counts of unlawful breaking and entering and 10 counts of possession of burglar’s tools.

Butler is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $40,750 bond. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Butler will likely face additional charges in Madison County.

Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin released the following statement regarding Butler’s arrest:

“I would like to thank the Madison County Investigators that assisted with this case, as well as our team, for quickly working to identify this alleged offender, and bringing him to justice. We will not tolerate the cutting of catalytic converters in Limestone County.”

