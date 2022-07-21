Get a sneak peek from SEC Media Days in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - SEC Media Days have been going on all week in Atlanta and coaches like Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin and Bryan Harsin have all spoken to the media!

Media Days are seen as the unofficial kickoff to the upcoming football season. WAFF 48′s sports anchor Georgia Chambers is giving us a sneak peek of the upcoming season.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.