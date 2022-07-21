Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

School officials receive fraud scheme sentences

Former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay (Source: Decatur Daily)
Former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay (Source: Decatur Daily)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A former school official that was involved in a school fraud scheme was sentenced on Thursday.

William Lee “Trey” Holladay III received a sentence of 60 months. Following that time, he will serve three years of supervised release. He will also be responsible for paying $2.8 million in restitution. He is required to begin his sentence on Sept. 1.

Gregory Earl Corkren received a sentence of 22 months in prison. Following that time he will serve three years of supervised release. He will be responsible for paying nearly $1.4 million in restitution.

Corkren is ordered to begin his sentence on Sept. 1.

David Webb Tutt was sentenced to 24 months in prison. Following that time, he will serve three years of supervised released. He is responsible for paying $258,920.04. He was fined $15,000.

Tutt is ordered to report to the Federal Bureau of Prison on Sept. 1.

In June, it was determined that Corkren would pay nearly $1.4 million to the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE). Tutt will pay $258,920.04 and Holladay III will pay $2.8 million.

On July 19, former Limestone County Schools Superintendent Thomas Michal Sisk was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison that will be followed by three years of supervised release. Sisk was fined $15,000 and ordered to pay $13,000 in restitution.

William Richard Carter Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Rice Sr.
Huntsville City Schools employee killed in shooting, man arrested
Two people are barricaded in a house in Harvest.
Two people arrested after barricading themselves in residence
A car flipped during a crash on Hwy. 431
Car flipped in single-vehicle crash
councilman hunter pepper has been criticized by the mayor for missing meetings.
Reply All: Emails ignite conflict for Decatur city leaders
Huntsville leaders working on more permanent solution for trash pickup
A permanent solution to picking up Huntsville’s trash

Latest News

Collinsville Chief of Police Rex Leath
Collinsville Police Chief retiring after nearly 40 years of service in law enforcement
When you're healthy, the gut absorbs nutrients from food, eliminates waste, communicates with...
The importance behind improved gut health
Christopher Shane Butler
Hazel Green man arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters, tools
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020