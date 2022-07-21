Falkville Municipal Court to offer amnesty days

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Falkville Municipal Court is giving offenders the chance to avoid the cuffs by offering two amnesty days for misdemeanors and traffic citations.

The amnesty days will be Saturday, July 23 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, July 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The FMC says that the goal is to reduce the risk to law enforcement officers, other law-abiding citizens and fugitives while allowing the fugitives to surrender and have their cases taken care of in a safe and non-violent environment.

Are you on the outstanding warrant list? Click here to check.

For more information, contact the Town of Falkville, Municipal Court at (256) 784-5922.

