Cullman man charged with hit and run after hitting juvenile
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 19 around 10:00 p.m., deputies of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Powell Chappel Road where a female juvenile was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

EMS responded to the scene along with the deputies and located the injured female who was treated and transported by air to Huntsville Hospital.

Falkville Police and deputies were able to locate the vehicle and the driver, Logan Isaac Puckett at Love’s Travel Center near I-65 in Falkville.

Puckett was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injury, Class C Felony with a $2,500 bond.

