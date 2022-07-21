Deals
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week
By Gina Benitez
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Cops are searching for someone they say used a big bag to conceal her crimes. They are hoping someone out there – can lead them to her.

Surveillance cameras show her rummaging through the racks at Southern Trends last month. Cops say she started taking some shirts – and then sticking them in her bag.

From time to time she would look around – before turning her attention back to the rack. After swiping the merchandise – HPD says she left the store without paying.

Authorities are also trying to track down McKinley Morrow. You may see him out and about on an ATV that isn’t his — as authorities allege he stole someone’s ATV here in town.

Candice Cross meanwhile is wanted on an Amphetamine possession charge.

It’s easy to earn up to a thousand dollars.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

