Collinsville Police Chief retiring after nearly 40 years of service in law enforcement

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Collinsville Chief of Police, Rex Leath, announced that he is retiring effective July 31 after nearly 40 years of service in law enforcement.

Leath made the announcement through a Facebook post on Thursday, thanking partners, mentors and family for their support during his 39 years and 10 months of service.

Leath’s full statement can be read below:

I am officially done and retired as of July 31, 2022. I end my career with the Collinsville Police Department as Chief of Police with 39 yrs. and 10 months of continuous service. I thank all of my partners, mentors, family for putting up with all of overtime, working holidays, birthdays, ball games, family gathering and the list goes own. Things that you can never get back, I have had people tell me well you knew what you were getting in to, yes it did but looking back I think about just how much I missed.

I have had a great career from working patrol, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Captain with the Boaz Police Department and then moving on to the Guntersville Police Department at the rank of Captain in patrol. I had fun the entire way, I could not ask for a better Mayor and City Council to work for than that of The City of Collinsville

I never thought I would end my career through 1 Riot, 1 Civil Unrest a Pandemic and Defunding the Police however; I have seen thing that no human should have to see, things that keep you awake at night, thing that I have never spoken about not even to my family things that bothers me even today. I still would choose this career because for me, it was a calling and I would never change a thing.

I loved helping everyone, from the probationer to the supervisors and answering a plethora of questions on a daily basis even sometimes at 3am. I wish all of them well in their careers.

I cared all the way to the end. Blessed are the Peace Makers!

For the past 39 years I’ve known what I was going to wear to work every single workday, but pretty soon I’ll have to figure out a civilian wardrobe.

Next to being a husband, father and grandfather, being a police officer has been one of the greatest honors of my life. To have risen to the rank of Chief of Police, only increased my awe of the men and women in this profession and my appreciation for the people who call Collinsville, Alabama, home.

I’ve been fortunate, indeed, but I’ve always known that wearing the badge of this police department would be but one part of my career. So far, it’s encompassed all of my adulthood, and now it’s time to move on to another opportunity for which I’m grateful. July 31, 2022, will be my last day on duty, after which, I’ll have to start figuring out what normal people wear to work. When one door closes another door opens. Retirement is not the end of the road. It is the beginning of the open highway. Matthew 5:9 Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.

Chief Rex Leath

Leath took over as interim chief in 2019 after former police chief, Gary Bowen, announced his retirement.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.