Backlogged court cases affecting justice, victims of justice

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Legal minds from both sides of the trial process said quick trials are an afterthought in Madison County.

Backlogged cases have lead to multiple delays.

District Attorney Robert Broussard and defense attorney Mark McDaniel both agree the issue needs to be handled, despite operating on opposite sides of the trial process.

”Justice is always going to have a lag time to it,” he said.

Broussard said the case back logs seen recently are nothing new.

“There’s always a backlog of cases,” he said. “It’s the nature of the business.”

Though backlogs are not new, Broussard said the amount of judges are not keeping up with Madison county’s booming population.

“The number of judges that have been historically allocated to this area are lagging behind,” he said. “You can just look at population numbers. You’ll see how we’re shooting up. Really, we’re just operating with the same judicial power we have had for the last 30 years.”

On the other side of trials, defense attorney Mark McDaniel said the right to a speedy trial is important in the United States.

“We don’t have enough circuit judges in Madison County,” he said.

McDaniel agreed with Broussard, saying Madison County’s growth is only making the backlog issue worse. He said the real people affected are those awaiting trial.

“Let’s talk about the thousands of cases where people don’t have money,” he said. “They’re in jail, they’re locked up, and they can’t make money because they’re poor. They can’t afford anything. How long is too long? One hour. One hour.”

Adde Waggoner of Crisis Services of North Alabama said the back log also affects victims waiting on justice.

She voiced her fears of victims no longer wanting to pursue justice or face their abuser in the court system due to long delays.

She also mentioned how the COVID pandemic changed the dynamic of abuses in Huntsville.

“We saw a decrease in child abuse cases, but we saw a staggering increase in the most severe forms of domestic violence, as well as sexual violence.”

