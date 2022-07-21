Alabama has its third and fourth monkeypox cases. Here’s what you need to know

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama has increased its number of monkeypox cases to four according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, but within the almost 2,500 cases nationwide, it’s a drop in the bucket.

While the location of the latest cases in the state are not being shared with the general public, ADPH Chief Medical Officer Karen Landers tells me the ability to spread monkeybox has to check one main box.

“The person has to actually have monkey pox lesions before they are contagious which means there does not appear to be a contagious prodrome with this orthopoxvirus in this particular outbreak.”

Those lesions can appear in a multitude of places and you would have to make direct contact with them to be infected. Once those lesions appear, it can take from two to three weeks for the infected to not be considered contagious. Thankfully, if you’ve been in close contact with someone with monkeypox, a two-dose vaccine can stop symptom development dead in its tracks.

“If the vaccine is given within four days of the close contact, it’s very likely to prevent the person from developing monkeypox,” Landers said. “If its given within 14 days it’s likely to interrupt the severity of the disease.”

Dr. Landers also told me that ADPH has asked the federal government for about 1,200 doses of the vaccine Jynneos used for people who have been in close contact with monkeybox patients. All that’s left is awaiting a date on that shipment.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.