Two people arrested after barricading themselves in residence

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been arrested after barricading themselves in a residence in Harvest on Wednesday.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT and Street Crimes Units responded to the incident on Wandering Lane. Both people that were barricaded in the residence had active felony warrants according to the sheriff’s office.

One of the people that was arrested, Mariah Cook, was involved in a standoff with police on July 16 in Capshaw. Cook was found in a closet with ammunition and weapon magazines.

Mariah Cook (Madison County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, Jessie Johnson was also taken into custody.

Jessie Johnson (Madison County Sheriff's Office)

