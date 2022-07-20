Deals
SWAT, Madison County deputies on scene of people barricaded in a residence

Two people are barricaded in a house in Harvest.
Two people are barricaded in a house in Harvest.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT and Street Crimes Units are on scene where two people have barricaded themselves in a residence.

The incident is on Wandering Lane. Both people that are barricaded in the residence have active felony warrants according to the sheriff’s office.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

