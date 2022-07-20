Salvation Army homeless shelter reopens after COVID-19 quarantine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 hit the Salvation Army homeless shelter in Huntsville hard forcing them to close.

But now, things are getting back to normal, just in the nick of time. On Friday, the city shut down a large homeless camp on North Derrick Street.

This forced a lot of people to find a new place to live.

The already few number of shelter beds in Huntsville was drastically cut down when the Salvation Army homeless shelter had to shut down to quarantine after a COVID-19 outbreak.

On July 8, six people in the shelter got COVID-19. Everyone in the shelter had to decide whether to stay and quarantine or leave.

About 20 people stayed in the shelter and no one else was let in.

Salvation Army Core Officer Mark Smith says it’s important that they take COVID-19 seriously in the unsheltered community.

“It’s really important because that could spread rapidly through the unsheltered community. So, it’s important they have a safe and comfortable place to recuperate and to get over it. They don’t have as easy access to medical help as many people do so this is a good way to help contain the spread.”

The Salvation Army shelter is now operating at full capacity.

