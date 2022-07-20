Remote learning for Gadsden State’s Ayers Campus students on July 21

ANNISTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Ayers Campus of Gadsden State Community College is experiencing a massive water leak and classes will be conducted remotely on July 21.

According to the college, this notice is only for students and employees on the Ayers Campus. All other Gadsden State campuses will remain open for in-person classes.

The Ayers Campus will reopen on July 22 at 7:30 a.m.

