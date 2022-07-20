A permanent solution to picking up Huntsville’s trash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville leaders are working on a permanent solution to make sure trash is picked up on time.

Huntsville city councilman Bill Kling says the problem is simple: not enough trash trucks to finish the routes. He says the solution is just as simple: buy more trucks and he says that’s exactly what the city is doing.

Just a few months ago trash bins were sitting out on the curb for several days.

Kling says that was because the garbage trucks we did have were broken. He said because of supply shortages, city leaders couldn’t order new parts to fix the trucks.

They were working with half their usual fleet

They decided to put a bandaid on the problem.

First, they put they replaced the broken parts of the trucks with other trucks’ functioning ones.

The city also added more public works workers and nontraditional trucks to the garbage route, like dump trucks.

Kling says they now have a permanent solution. They’re purchasing nine brand-new garbage trucks.

“When you have fewer trucks on the street and then, of course, this time of year we have all the activity taking place thunderstorms knocking down trees, people cutting up those tree branches to get picked up, all this is making it an extra challenging circumstance,” explained Kling.

Kling says he doesn’t know exactly when the new trucks will arrive other than “soon.”

