New pickleball, baseball courts heading to Athens parks

Athens city leaders want to build six new pickleball courts at Big Spring Park.
By Megan Plotka
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - More recreation opportunities are coming to Athens with the help of federal COVID relief money.

Athens city leaders want to build six new pickleball courts at Big Spring Park. and they’re planning some big upgrades to Robert Allen Tinnon Park as well.

Leaders will be spending about $500,000 of its $6.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds according to the Decatur Daily. It’s all money from the federal government for COVID relief, but city leaders can use the money in any way that provides government services.

City leaders are choosing to put $200,000 into building the new pickleball courts in Big Spring Park and the rest of the money is going to Robert Allen Tinnon Park

Leaders want to add two baseball and softball practice fields that will be open to the public.

Leaders say they expect the pickleball courts to be completed this fall but they do not have a timeline for the Tinnon park improvements.

