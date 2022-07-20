Muscle Shoals man arrested for drug possession and stolen property

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Tavio Keontae Ruffin was arrested by the Muscle Shoals Police Department and was charged with drug trafficking, receiving stolen property 2nd degree and a barring notice.

The arrest came after officers with the Day Shift-B Patrol Division received a call from a local storage unit facility employee about a “suspicious person/suspicious” activity.

The employee said that they saw a man and woman, who were not supposed to be there, parked outside of an empty storage unit with all doors of the vehicle open.

Once an officer arrived, he told the two that he could smell a strong odor of marijuana on them. Ruffin then informed the officer that he did have marijuana inside the vehicle along with a firearm.

The officer was able to confirm that the firearm was stolen through MSPD Dispatch after retrieving it from the vehicle.

After Ruffin was placed under arrest the officer then conducted a safety search, which is a standard procedure and policy before transporting an individual being placed into custody.

Ruffin was found with over 350 Fentanyl pills and was transported to the Muscle Shoals Police Department Jail. The woman with him was barred from the business and was able to leave the premises.

Ruffin is being held on a $20,000 bond in the Colbert County Jail and the owner of the firearm has been notified.

The Colbert Drug Task Force will be working with the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office due to Ruffin being out on a bond for different felony case in Lauderdale County.

