Lauderdale County Drug Task Force seizes large amounts of meth and fentanyl pills

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Drug Task Forces discovered approximately six pounds of Methamphetamine and over a pound of Fentanyl pills on High Street in Florence.

According to the LCTDF, a total of 4,200 pills were found that hold a street value of approximately $64,000.

The investigation is still ongoing and an arrest warrant will be obtained. The suspect will be charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in illegal drugs (Fentanyl) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Over the past two months, the LCTDF has seized over 11.200 Fentanyl pills.

