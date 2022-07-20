Deals
Lauderdale County Drug Task Force seizes large amounts of meth and fentanyl pills

By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Drug Task Forces discovered approximately six pounds of Methamphetamine and over a pound of Fentanyl pills on High Street in Florence.

According to the LCTDF, a total of 4,200 pills were found that hold a street value of approximately $64,000.

The investigation is still ongoing and an arrest warrant will be obtained. The suspect will be charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in illegal drugs (Fentanyl) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Over the past two months, the LCTDF has seized over 11.200 Fentanyl pills.

