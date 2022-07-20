Deals
Heat Advisory today for heat index over 105 degrees

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Heat Advisory
WAFF Heat Advisory(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Good Wednesday morning! We are already off to a very warm and muggy start with morning temperatures in the middle 70s, just an indication of what is to come as we head into the afternoon. 

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect through 6:00 PM CDT Thursday for potential dangerous heat index values between 103 to 109 degrees!  We will see a weak disturbance push through for the early morning hours that may trigger a few isolated to widely scattered downpours and thunderstorms.  Once this wave swings through, we will see clearing skies and our temperatures rising quickly into the middle to upper 90s.  A nice breeze from the southwest may help with the stickiness at times with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. 

Skies remain partly cloudy overnight with the SW breeze staying with us.  Another round of rain showers and storms will develop for the morning and afternoon hours of Thursday.  Some of these storms will be stronger to marginally severe in nature with torrential rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds.  Storms should wrap up by sunset Thursday with slow clearing overnight. 

Friday through Sunday looks just plain hot and humid with the heat index over 100 degrees.  Heat safety will be very important!  Isolated showers and storms will be possible for the Friday through Sunday period.

