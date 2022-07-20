Get the cleanest kicks from Heart and Sole Sneaker Boutique

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everyone is always looking for ways to freshen up their shoe collection and the place with tons of options is right in Huntsville!

Heart and Sole Sneaker Boutique has been around since 2019 and is always at the front of the everchanging sneaker culture. The store carries well-known brands like Nike, Jordan, Adidas and more!

With school starting back, Heart and Sole may just be the best place to find some new kicks for the kids.

The store is open from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information and where to find the store, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.