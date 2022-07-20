Deals
Former Limestone County Schools superintendent sentenced in school fraud scheme

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Limestone County Schools Superintendent Thomas Michael Sisk was sentenced on Tuesday for his role in the school fraud case, according to the United States Attorney’s Office in Montgomery.

Sisk was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison that will be followed by three years of supervised release. Sisk was also fined $15,000 and ordered to pay $13,000 in restitution.

Sisk pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the U.S. in April 2021. In June, it was determined that Sisk did not contribute to the losses from the scheme and he is not liable to pay restitution.

Co-defendants in the scheme, Gregory Earl Corkren, David Webb Tutt, William Richard Carter and William Lee “Trey” Holladay III agreed to pay restitution to the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE).

Corkren and Carter will each pay nearly $1.4 million and Tutt will pay $258,920.04. Holladay will pay nearly $2.9 million to the ALSDE.

Holladay, Corkren and Tutt are scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday. Carter is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 3.

