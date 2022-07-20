Deals
Flee on Winchester Road leads to crash and arrest
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon, Robert Anderson was traveling westbound on Winchester Road near the intersection of Bell Factory Road in a vehicle traveling at 70 MPH.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit located the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop but Anderson began to flee. Anderson then hit a utility trailer that was being pulled by a pickup truck but continued to travel westbound running another red light at Riverton Road as well.

Anderson attempted to make a high-speed right-hand turn into a Walmart parking lot at Homer Nance and Winchester Road. The vehicle hit a curb and became disabled.

Shortly after Anderson and his passenger were taken into custody, officers learned that there was a 3-year-old female in the backseat without a seatbelt on. The child was treated for minor injuries.

The Department of Human Resources created a safety plan so that the child’s grandparents could come and pick her up at the scene.

Anderson was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment. leaving scene of accident, carrying without a permit, and flee and elude. He was also issued numerous traffic citations with a bond that totaled $39,000.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

