Car flipped in single-vehicle crash

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A car flipped on its side after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 431 just south of Owens Cross Roads.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services inc. one person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning.

Webster says that the extraction took an extended amount of time due to the car being flipped over.

One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital Emergency and Trauma Services. That person is in serious but stable condition.

