Buy local art or find your own craft supplies at That’s SO Art

ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Are you looking for some new art supplies to scratch that artistic itch you’ve had all summer?

Well look no further, Sara Ogles a local artist and the owner of That’s SO Art has recently launched the Craft Corner Initiative. Ogles saw a need for art supplies in her community and decided to do something about it. The initiative works similarly to a lending library where you can drop off gently used art supplies that can be picked up in-store, free of charge. The initial goal is to provide resources for people who cannot afford to invest in quality art supplies.

The storefront is also home to products that Ogles has created herself such as fine art, stickers, notebooks and original patterns. Additional art supplies are also sold here.

That’s SO Art is currently accepting art supplies donations, which can be dropped off at their storefront in Athens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more store and product information you can visit their website here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.