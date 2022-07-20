Deals
Athens man arrested on drug-related charge, confesses to stealing vehicle

Jeremy Ted Moore
Jeremy Ted Moore(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen vehicle in Athens on July 18.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 2001 Toyota van was stolen from 7 Mile Post Road in Athens. Later on July 18, deputies located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. Jeremy Ted Moore was identified as the driver.

Moore, 26, confessed to stealing the van during an interview with investigators. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree theft.

Moore was booked into the Limestone County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

