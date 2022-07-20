Actress Haylie Duff talks family life, taking a time out from tech

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Fans might remember Haylie Duff from early 2000 productions like 7th Heaven, Material Girls and Napoleon Dynamite.

When the actress isn’t working on set with Lifetime or Hallmark, she’s on full mom duty. Duff and her family recently moved back to her home state of Texas where her they can all spend more time with family and get out of the fast-paced life they were used to in Hollywood.

The actress is also taking some time to team up with children’s optometrists to learn more about myopia, also known as nearsightedness. Duff struggles with nearsightedness and is encouraging her family as well as others to take a time out from technology and give those eyes some rest.

She joined Payton Walker and optometrist, Dr. Nate Bonilla-Warford for a conversation on family time and the benefits of taking a vacation from screen time.

