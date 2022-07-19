Deals
Work up a safe sweat in the summer heat

Meredith Fields joined TVL on Tuesday to give some tips on working out in the summer.
By Maggie Hempstead
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the extreme summer heat, it is important to consider a few things before you get your workout started.

General Manager from Rockbox Fitness Huntsville Meredith Fields weighs in on six mistakes you might make while working out this summer and how to avoid them. Water intake and outfit choices are a couple of decisions that can make or break the success of your workout.

Fields reminds us not to be discouraged by the summer heat. It’s okay if your fitness goal looks different this season.

