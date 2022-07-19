Work up a safe sweat in the summer heat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the extreme summer heat, it is important to consider a few things before you get your workout started.

General Manager from Rockbox Fitness Huntsville Meredith Fields weighs in on six mistakes you might make while working out this summer and how to avoid them. Water intake and outfit choices are a couple of decisions that can make or break the success of your workout.

Fields reminds us not to be discouraged by the summer heat. It’s okay if your fitness goal looks different this season.

