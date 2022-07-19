Deals
Water main break in Decatur will ‘take several hours to repair’

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A water main break on 2nd Ave. SE in Decatur is forcing northbound drivers to take a detour through 4th St.

According to a press release from Decatur Utilities, the water main break is located on 2nd Ave. between Johnson St. and Moulton St.

Crews with Decatur Utilities GWWW Operations are working to repair the issue but say that it will take several hours.

The press release from Decatur Utilities warns drivers to approach the area with extreme caution.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

