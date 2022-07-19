Water main break in Decatur repaired

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A water main break on 2nd Ave. SE in Decatur forced northbound drivers to take a detour through 4th St.

According to a press release from Decatur Utilities, the water main break was located on 2nd Ave. between Johnson St. and Moulton St.

Crews with Decatur Utilities GWWW Operations repaired the issue. Final repairs will be made on Tuesday evening, but it will impact only a few customers.

