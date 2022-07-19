Victim identified in Huntsville shooting, man in custody

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Westcorp Blvd. near Bob Wallace Ave. Tuesday morning.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, one man was killed in the shooting. HPD said it received a report of a shooting around 9:18 a.m. and upon arrival on the scene, officers located a deceased male.

The Madison County Coroner said the man was 63 years old and was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:26 a.m. The coroner identified the victim as Larry Rice of Huntsville. Rice’s death was ruled a homicide by the coroner.

Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department says that officers have located a vehicle that is believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Cameron Tyrese Doughty, 22, is in custody and will be charged with murder according to the Huntsville Police Department. It was determined by investigators that the incident was a result of a minor vehicle accident that lead to a verbal and physical altercation.

Cameron Tyrese Doughty (Huntsville Police Department)

The vehicle was found on Poplar Ave. near Glacier St.

Children with Huntsville City Schools were playing football on the field nearby but were removed from the scene when they heard the shooting. According to the Huntsville Police Department, none of the kids were injured and counselors will be available.

