Two lanes on I-565 are closed after two people are ejected from vehicle
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A wreck on I-565 has caused two eastbound lanes to close after two people were ejected from a vehicle.
One of the victims is reported to have critical injuries while the other has serious non-life threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
The investigation into the wreck is still ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.