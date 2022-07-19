One dead in Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Westcorp Blvd. near Bob Wallace Ave. Tuesday morning.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, one man was killed in the shooting. HPD says it received a report of a shooting around 9:18 a.m. and upon arrival on the scene, officers located a deceased male.

Police say that there may be multiple suspects and that HPD is looking for one car that fled the scene.

Children with Huntsville City Schools were playing football on the field nearby but were removed from the scene when they heard the shooting. According to the Huntsville Police Department, none of the kids were injured and counselors will be available.

An investigation is still underway at this time and the scene is active according to HPD.

Investigators are currently talking with possible witnesses on the scene.

