Monkeypox vaccine: What you need to know

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Recently, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) identified two cases of monkeypox in Mobile and Jefferson Counties.

Monkeypox vaccine doses are being distributed to states, including Alabama, to combat the disease.

What vaccines are available for preventing monkeypox?

There are two known vaccines for preventing smallpox and monkeypox infection: JYNNEOS and ACAM2000, according to Dr. Wes Stubblefield, a District Medical Officer for ADPH.

People are considered fully vaccinated about two weeks after their second shot of JYNNEOS and four weeks after receiving ACAM2000, according to the CDC.

CDC officials say ACAM2000 should not be used in people who have some health conditions, such as a weakened immune system, eczema, or pregnancy.

Who should get the monkeypox vaccine?

”This vaccine is really used only in very selected circumstances, either to people who handle monkey pox specimen like, for example, a laboratory worker,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

“Generally, what the vaccine will be used for here in Alabama will be people who are exposed to a probable or confirmed case of monkey pox that hadn’t yet developed the disease,” he added.

Is it safe to get the monkeypox and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time?

Dr. Stubblefield said if you are exposed to monkeypox and you get the vaccine, it is recommended that you wait four weeks before getting the coronavirus vaccine.

According to health experts, it’s important to remember that the monkeypox virus does not spread as easy as the coronavirus.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters.

If you think you have been exposed to monkeypox, Dr. Stubblefield says you should go to your local health department right away to be tested.

