Man arrested for home repair fraud denied reduced bond

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was arrested by investigators with the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office on July 11 had his request for a reduced bond denied.

A Morgan County district judge denied reduced bond for Johnny Ray Jordan on Tuesday.

Jordan was arrested by investigators for an incident that happened in Lacey’s Spring in October 2021. According to a complaint, Kim Lang entered into three contracts with Jordan for work on her home.

The contracts totaled nearly $44,000, but Jordan never completed the projects.

In the first contract, it was agreed that Jordan would do the following to Lang’s home:

Remove old vinyl siding and replace it with new vinyl siding

Install trailer underpinning

Remove five windows and replace them with five new windows

Remove the front and back doors and replace them with new doors

Haul away all job-related trash and debris

The first contract totaled $14,450. In the second contract, it was agreed that Jordan would remove the existing deck from Lang’s home and build a new one. That contract totaled $23,000.

In the third contract, Jordan would renovate the trailer for $6,500.

In December 2021, it was determined that the money had been paid to Jordan, but the work was never completed.

Jordan is currently in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond.

