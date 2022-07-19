Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Man arrested for home repair fraud denied reduced bond

Johnny Ray Jordan
Johnny Ray Jordan(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was arrested by investigators with the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office on July 11 had his request for a reduced bond denied.

A Morgan County district judge denied reduced bond for Johnny Ray Jordan on Tuesday.

Jordan was arrested by investigators for an incident that happened in Lacey’s Spring in October 2021. According to a complaint, Kim Lang entered into three contracts with Jordan for work on her home.

The contracts totaled nearly $44,000, but Jordan never completed the projects.

In the first contract, it was agreed that Jordan would do the following to Lang’s home:

  • Remove old vinyl siding and replace it with new vinyl siding
  • Install trailer underpinning
  • Remove five windows and replace them with five new windows
  • Remove the front and back doors and replace them with new doors
  • Haul away all job-related trash and debris

The first contract totaled $14,450. In the second contract, it was agreed that Jordan would remove the existing deck from Lang’s home and build a new one. That contract totaled $23,000.

In the third contract, Jordan would renovate the trailer for $6,500.

In December 2021, it was determined that the money had been paid to Jordan, but the work was never completed.

Jordan is currently in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week
Huntsville Utilities said that due to the worldwide events and supply chain issues, the monthly...
Huntsville Utilities raising prices for customers due to rising fuel costs
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Huntsville.
Victim identified in Huntsville shooting, man in custody
2 people injured after being ejected in crash on I-565

Latest News

Scottsboro Development
City of Scottsboro experiencing significant growth
Lawsuit filed challenging decision to move judge position to Madison County
Lawsuit filed challenging decision to move judge position to Madison County
Victim identified in Huntsville shooting, man in custody
Victim identified in Huntsville shooting, man in custody
The Madison County Coroner says that a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene around...
One dead in Huntsville shooting