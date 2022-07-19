Local artist wows audience at The World Games

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - On TVL, there is nothing we love more than supporting our local artists!

Meet Wesley Wright, also known as Wescam, a Huntsville native and Sparkman graduate who had the privilege to perform at The World Games in Birmingham. He was chosen from more than 130 applicants.

The musician shares some insight on what inspires him and where he hopes to take his career in the future.

You can keep up with Wescam, stream his music and learn more about his non-profit here.

