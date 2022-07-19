Lawsuit filed challenging decision to move judge position to Madison County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama (ACLU-AL) filed a lawsuit for Tiara Young Hudson to challenge the constitutionality of the Alabama Judicial Resources Allocation Commission (JRAC).

This lawsuit comes after a JRAC transfer of judgeship from Jefferson County to Madison County.

On May 20, Hudson earned 54% of the vote in the primary election for the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court, Place 14 judgeship in Jefferson County. With the win, Hudson was on track to assume the judgeship from Judge Clyde Jones.

“First, I won a countywide primary election. When that wasn’t enough to secure my place on the bench, I applied to the Jefferson County Judicial Commission to be considered for an appointment, all so I could serve my community,” said Hudson. “Now the fight continues so that I may still have the opportunity to sit in the seat eliminated by an agency bent on unjustly transferring it elsewhere.”

After Jones announced his retirement, the Jefferson County Judicial Commission (JCJC) began to identify three candidates to recommend to Governor Kay Ivey to fill the Birmingham Division vacancy. Hudson applied to fill the vacancy until the next election in November 2024.

On June 9, the JRAC voted to permanently relocate the Tenth Judicial Circuit, Place 14 judgeship in Jefferson County to the 23rd Judicial Circuit in Madison County. It was the first judgeship transfer since the JRAC was created.

According to SPLC, all of the Black members of the commission voted against the transfer while all of the white members voted in favor.

Members of the public objected to the transfer and testified before the vote saying that it strips a county with a substantial Black population of a critical resource and gives that resource to a majority-white county.

State Senator Roger Smitherman said that Jefferson County assigns case numbers in a way that makes the county’s caseload appear smaller than it is. Sen. Smitherman also testified that the legislature has the funds to support up to 20 new judgeships and that the transfer was unnecessary.

According to SPLC, the Alabama Constitution states that only the legislature may change the number of judges allocated to a circuit or district. The plaintiffs allege that JRAC unconstitutionally usurps the legislature’s role in the process.

According to the litigation, JRAC exercised that unconstitutionally delegated power when it voted to move a judgeship from Jefferson County to Madison County.

Only July 18, Hon. Patrick Tuten was named as the circuit judge of Madison County.

To learn more about the lawsuit, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.