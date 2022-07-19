Deals
Isolated to scattered storms today; More heat & humidity ahead

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Tuesday morning!  We are starting off the day with some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. 

These storms will quickly move out by daybreak leaving us with partly cloudy skies and muggy temperatures in the low to middle 70s.  A second round of widely scattered storms will develop through the late morning into the early afternoon but will be more spotty in coverage compared to what we saw yesterday.  Highs today will reach the upper 80s to low 90s with the heat index in the middle 90s. 

Things will quiet down into the evening hours with partly cloudy skies expected and lows dropping into the lower 70s.  Wednesday will be sunny, hot and humid with the afternoon heat index well above 100 degrees.  A heat advisory will likely be needed for Wednesday.  Isolated to scattered showers and storms return for Thursday with highs staying in the middle 90s. 

More heat and humidity are in the forecast for the Friday through Saturday period.  The heat index will be over 100 degrees during this time and heat safety will be very important.

