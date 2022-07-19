Deals
Huntsville Police investigating dead body found on Skylab Dr.

A death investigation has been opened.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has opened a death investigation after it was called to the scene of a dead body on Skylab Dr. in Huntsville Tuesday morning.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the call came in around 6:15 a.m. when someone passing by saw a car with a door open. Below is the car that was found.

The dead body was found along with this vehicle.
Currently, the Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation. As of now, the dead body is determined to be a male but no identity has been determined.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

