Huntsville City Schools employee killed in shooting, man arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Westcorp Blvd. near Bob Wallace Ave. Tuesday morning.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, one man was killed in the shooting. HPD said it received a report of a shooting around 9:18 a.m. and upon arrival on the scene, officers located a deceased male.

The Madison County Coroner said the man was 63 years old and was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:26 a.m. The coroner identified the victim as Larry Rice of Huntsville. Rice’s death was ruled a homicide by the coroner.

Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department says that officers have located a vehicle that is believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Cameron Tyrese Doughty, 22, is in custody and has been charged with murder with a $70,000 bond and violation of probation with no bond, according to the Huntsville Police Department. It was determined by investigators that the incident was a result of a minor vehicle accident that lead to a verbal and physical altercation.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Doughty was sentenced to three years for robbery. After serving 685 days, he was released on April 18, 2022.

The vehicle was found on Poplar Ave. near Glacier St.

Children with Huntsville City Schools were playing football on the field nearby but were removed from the scene when they heard the shooting. According to the Huntsville Police Department, none of the kids were injured and counselors will be available.

Rice worked as an electrician for Huntsville City Schools.

A statement was released by Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley about Rice’s death:

We are saddened to inform you that Mr. Larry Rice passed away in an incident near Milton Frank Stadium.

Mr. Rice served the district for many years as an electrician, and he continued to serve the district on contract even after his retirement. This is a tragic situation, and we ask for your collaboration in coming together as part of the HCS family to support his wife, Gaile Rice, who is a counselor at both Chapman and Highlands Elementary. Counselors will be available to provide support to anyone who may be in need. We invite you to contact the HCS Counseling Department by calling 256-963-9831.

