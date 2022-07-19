Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

High prices and wage stagnation a challenge for first-time home buyers

Report: Low inventory and rising interest rates impacting market
First time home buyers
First time home buyers(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A new study by NerdWallet found that in the first quarter of 2022 homes were listed at six times the typical first-time home buyer’s income.

NerdWallet’s Elizabeth Renter said there are two reasons: high prices and wage stagnation.

“You might not be competing with five other buyers right now because some have left the market due to high prices and others because of rising interest rates, but homes are still going for above list price,” Renter said.

If you are a first-time home buyer, she urged awareness of interest rates and how they affect your bottom line - even a fraction of a percent change could cost you tens of thousands of dollars over the life of your loan.

Renter also advised buyers to talk to a real estate agent in your area before deciding to buy. She said agents will be able to set expectations for your local market.

For further information, HUD.gov has a free resource guide to home buying programs available in your state.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week
Huntsville Utilities said that due to the worldwide events and supply chain issues, the monthly...
Huntsville Utilities raising prices for customers due to rising fuel costs
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Huntsville.
One dead in Huntsville shooting
2 people injured after being ejected in crash on I-565

Latest News

On June 18, 2022, a second juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Second juvenile arrested for 2021 homicide
The Madison County Coroner says that a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene around...
One dead in Huntsville shooting
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
Huntsville Police investigating dead body
Ukraine said Russian missiles struck the "civilian population" areas in Odesa.
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin holds talks in Tehran
FILE - Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo in her office in...
Georgia fake electors seek to quash election probe subpoenas