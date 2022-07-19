Florence PD searching for missing man

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is searching for a man that has not been seen since July 6.

Patrick Lynn, 32, was last seen in the area of East Duncan Avenue in Florence. His direction of travel is unknown. Lynn is described as a 5-foot-10 white male with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information regarding this missing person, contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.