Florence PD searching for missing man

Patrick Lynn
Patrick Lynn(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is searching for a man that has not been seen since July 6.

Patrick Lynn, 32, was last seen in the area of East Duncan Avenue in Florence. His direction of travel is unknown. Lynn is described as a 5-foot-10 white male with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information regarding this missing person, contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.

