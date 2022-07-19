Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

First dormant black hole found outside the galaxy, astronomers say

The black hole is actually the small spot you can see in the image above.
The black hole is actually the small spot you can see in the image above.(ESO/L.Calçada)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – European astronomers have found a mysterious type of black hole outside the Milky Way for the first time.

It’s called a dormant stellar-mass black hole, and it was discovered in a neighboring galaxy.

The black hole is actually the small spot seen in the image. The big blue mass is a star with about 25 times the sun’s mass the black hole is orbiting.

One of the things that makes these black holes different from the traditional type is that they don’t emit high levels of X-ray radiation, which makes them difficult to detect.

Scientists had to make a series of calculations from observations made by the European Southern Observatory’s very large telescope to find it.

This black hole has at least nine times the mass of our sun.

Dormant stellar-mass black holes like it are thought to be fairly common.

News of the discovery was published in the scientific journal Nature Astronomy on Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Huntsville Utilities said that due to the worldwide events and supply chain issues, the monthly...
Huntsville Utilities raising prices for customers due to rising fuel costs
2 people injured after being ejected in crash on I-565
Mississippi man arrested with eight charges after leading a pursuit
Mississippi man arrested with eight charges after leading a pursuit

Latest News

On June 18, 2022, a second juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Second juvenile arrested for 2021 homicide
The Madison County Coroner says that a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene around...
One dead in Huntsville shooting
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
Huntsville Police investigating dead body
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $555 million
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
AP source: Biden holds off on climate emergency declaration