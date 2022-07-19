Deals
Faces of 48: Meet Margo Gray

This is a new series to give you a behind the scenes look at WAFF's employees.
By Maggie Hempstead
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - To know her is to love her, but how well do you really know Margo Gray?

Starting off our new series strong, Faces of 48 is here to introduce the people you see daily. From getting your late afternoon started to saying goodnight at the end of the workday, Margo Gray has become a staple face here at 48 news.

Gray describes herself as “a straight shooter.”

“I’m just me. I love to have people around me and have great conversations... and if you ask me, I’ll tell you exactly how I feel.”

She touches on how important professionalism is to her career and how she keeps a smile on her face amid the serious stories she covers. Her 70-pound fur baby even gets a shoutout.

Is she an only child? Where did she grow up? What sport did Margo play as a kid? There is so much more than meets the eye, and Margo Gray is a true testament to that.

