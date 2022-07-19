Decatur man arrested for arson in apartment building

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Rigoberto Ojendiz Tellez was arrested and charged after officers suspect him of first-degree arson.

The Decatur Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at an apartment building at 1600-Block of Ororke Lane SW at 1 a.m. Monday morning. The Decatur Police Department and Decatur Fire Marshals learned that additional apartments that were located in the same building, in which the fire took place, were occupied by residents.

According to the Decatur Police Department, throughout the investigation, it was learned that the fire was started inside the apartment where the fire originated.

Tellez has been transported to the Morgan County Jail and booked with a $20,000 bond set per Circuit Court Judge Stephen Brown.

