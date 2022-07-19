Deals
Decatur man arrested for arson in apartment building

Decatur man arrested for arson
Decatur man arrested for arson(dpd)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Rigoberto Ojendiz Tellez was arrested and charged after officers suspect him of first-degree arson.

The Decatur Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at an apartment building at 1600-Block of Ororke Lane SW at 1 a.m. Monday morning. The Decatur Police Department and Decatur Fire Marshals learned that additional apartments that were located in the same building, in which the fire took place, were occupied by residents.

According to the Decatur Police Department, throughout the investigation, it was learned that the fire was started inside the apartment where the fire originated.

Tellez has been transported to the Morgan County Jail and booked with a $20,000 bond set per Circuit Court Judge Stephen Brown.

Road repair update after water line break last month
Two lanes on I-565 are closed after two people are ejected from vehicle
Decatur annexes land for new apartments
Huntsville Utilities raising prices for customers due to rising fuel costs
