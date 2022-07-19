City of Scottsboro experiencing significant growth

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce President Rick Roden said it has taken a lot of work to get here, as new businesses are coming up along Highway 72 and Highway 35 in Scottsboro.

“Now were seeing dirt turn and buildings come up so we are super excited about the growth,” Roden said.

Roden and Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy said these businesses are going to have a big impact on the local economy.

“It is going to be transformational for Scottsboro because these are all new businesses and all new jobs,” Mayor McCamy said.

Included on the list of new businesses: a Publix, a TJ Maxx, Pet Depot, a car wash and a bank. Mayor McCamy expects to see a lot of growth here as the new businesses move in.

Mayor McCamy said the city has seen an influx of new residents recently. The population went up by 5% between 2010 and 2020. He said the new businesses, along with the city’s location, are bringing people in.

“It is not just based on this development, but in general with other people moving in,” Mayor McCamy said. “Where we are positioned we have the river. We have a lot of opportunities here, for recreation and outdoor activities that a lot of other areas don’t have.”

Another reason Mayor McCamy said people are moving to Scottsboro is to get away from the city while still being close to Huntsville and Chattanooga.

Roden said the Google data center is what brought a lot of people to the city.

”We landed a Google data center here a few years ago and that’s a huge thing and that kind of helped put us on the map,” Roden said.

