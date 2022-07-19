Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

4 killed after 2 small planes crash mid-air at North Las Vegas Airport

Four people died after the planes collided.
By Cody Lee, Elaine Emerson, Maddie White, Drew Andre and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) – Four people were killed Sunday afternoon after two planes crashed into each other at North Las Vegas Airport.

According to KVVU, the single-engine planes crashed mid-air during landing above the airport and landed in different areas – one upside down on a runway and the other in flames near an airport fence.

According to registration information with the Federal Aviation Administration, one plane, a Cessna 172, was registered to Binner Enterprises.

Matthew Binner is the president of the flight school Airwork Las Vegas. Its website shows it offers that make and model plane to rent.

“[Sunday] was a very sad day for the Airwork family,” Binner wrote on Facebook on Monday. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us yesterday and today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those involved in yesterday’s terrible accident. This world lost some great people and aviators.”

Binner noted that they are cooperating with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board in their investigation.

The second plane was a Piper PA 46-350P registered to Gold Aero Aviation LLC. The company, though out of Florida, appears to have a Las Vegas mailing address.

The administration categorized the collision as an accident. The NTSB is still investigating what led to the crash.

Four people were killed after two planes collided Sunday afternoon at North Las Vegas Airport.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Huntsville Utilities said that due to the worldwide events and supply chain issues, the monthly...
Huntsville Utilities raising prices for customers due to rising fuel costs
2 people injured after being ejected in crash on I-565
Mississippi man arrested with eight charges after leading a pursuit
Mississippi man arrested with eight charges after leading a pursuit

Latest News

On June 18, 2022, a second juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Second juvenile arrested for 2021 homicide
The Madison County Coroner says that a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene around...
One dead in Huntsville shooting
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
Huntsville Police investigating dead body
Elon Musk is battling Twitter over his earlier idea to buy the social media company.
Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial
FILE - A U.S. Secret Service officer takes a position in the street as President Donald Trump's...
National Archives asks Secret Service to probe deleted texts